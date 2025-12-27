Be Brutally Honest, Who Actually Has the Capacity to Replace HH?



Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo- LLB



Let us be brutally honest with ourselves, who else, among the current crop of opposition presidential politicians, has the capacity to deliver what President Hakainde Hichilema is delivering today?





Leadership is not about shouting the loudest or issuing dramatic statements on social media. It is not about endless press briefings or emotional rhetoric on social media.





Leadership is about discipline, intelligence, integrity, negotiation skills, and measurable results. When leadership is judged by these standards, the majority will agree with me that President Hichilema stands in a league of his own.





Debt restructuring alone required an exceptional leader. This process demanded global credibility, calmness under pressure, and deep technical understanding of international finance. It required someone capable of assembling a competent economic team, including Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane and other professionals, and convincing creditors, the IMF, World Bank, and private investors that Zambia was serious about reform.





This was not political theatre, it was serious, high-level statecraft.

Today, Zambia is no longer isolated. Investor confidence has returned, and the country’s credibility has been restored on the global stage.





Let us be honest, who else among the opposition can negotiate at that level? Can Brian Mundubile manage complex sovereign debt talks? Can Makebi Zulu handle international financial restructuring? Can Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Given Lubinda, Fred M’membe, Harry Kalaba, Sean Tembo, Saboi Imboela, Kasonde Mwenda, Binwell Mpundu, or Miles Sampa command that level of global respect and technical confidence? These are not talk-show debates or social media arguments; these are complex global negotiations that demand proven capacity.





Under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia has reached a historic milestone, foreign exchange reserves have risen to over US$5.2 billion, the highest in the country’s history. This achievement did not happen by accident. It is the result of fiscal discipline, sound economic management, restored credibility, and investor confidence.





The same Hakainde Hichilema who built successful private businesses now applies that understanding of money, investment, and sustainability to strengthening the national economy.





Beyond macroeconomic indicators, the impact is being felt in people’s lives. Massive recruitment of teachers, health workers, and other public servants has eased pressure on families and improved service delivery. Free education is now a reality for millions of Zambian children, fulfilling a promise made long before he became President. Student meal allowances and bursaries are being paid consistently and extended to more universities, restoring dignity and stability to higher education. Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been increased and decentralized, empowering communities to decide their own development priorities.





In the mining sector, stability has returned. Old and neglected mines are reopening, new investors are coming in, and global business leaders are visiting Zambia, not because of propaganda, but because they trust the leadership at the top. Energy and agriculture have not been left behind. Solar power projects are expanding the energy mix, FISP inputs are being delivered more efficiently, and sustainable floor prices are strengthening food security.





Sensitive reforms such as the NAPSA partial withdrawal were handled carefully, balancing immediate citizen needs with long-term economic stability.





Equally important, Zambia has moved away from deadly cadreism, political violence, and lawlessness. Institutions are functioning again, the rule of law is being respected, and even by-elections are largely peaceful.





President Hichilema leads with discipline, restraint, and focus. This is why he is often referred to as “chimimya” in Tonga, calm, strategic, and always ahead in capacity. Firm, resilient, and unshaken by pressure, HH is built for leadership at this level.





So let us ask again, honestly and without emotion, who else can pilot this country better at this moment? Leadership is about timing and capacity. Right now, President Hakainde Hichilema is the best pilot Zambia has. We are not going back to confusion, thuggery, and empty noise. We are moving forward—with discipline, development, and competent leadership under HH