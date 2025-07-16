Be Human, Be African, Charles Kabwita tells Nelly Mutti

Be Human, Be African, Kabwita tells Nelly Mutti



From: Charles Kabwita, Patriotic Front Member

RE: Concerns over Hon. Tasila Lungu and Speaker’s Pending Ruling





Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti, is expected to make a ruling on whether Chawama Member of Parliament, Hon. Tasila Lungu, should continue serving in her role, amid questions raised by a UPND lawmaker over her prolonged stay in South Africa.





This matter comes in the wake of ongoing national mourning for her father, Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, the late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. It has now been over a month since his untimely death, yet his burial remains unresolved due to a legal standoff between the government and the Lungu family, who have been taken to court for allegedly refusing to bury the late president in Zambia.





According to submissions made in a South African court by Mrs. Esther Lungu, the former First Lady and widow, the family expressed intentions to relocate to South Africa, citing discomfort and fear under the current regime in Zambia





In response, a UPND Member of Parliament rose on a point of order in the House, questioning whether Hon. Tasila Lungu still qualifies to serve as MP given the family’s stated intention to live abroad.





While Speaker Mutti has reserved her ruling on the matter, we must approach this issue with sensitivity and fairness. Hon. Tasila Lungu is a grieving daughter, caught in a deeply painful and politicized moment in our country’s history. She has every right to mourn her father in peace and dignity. Her absence is not one of negligence but one of compassion and family obligation during a period of unresolved grief.





If I were in her shoes, I would expect empathy, not political persecution. We must not allow our politics to override our humanity. The focus should be on resolving the burial impasse with honor and dignity, not turning the suffering of a bereaved family into a constitutional debate.





As a member of the Patriotic Front, I call on all well-meaning Zambians and leaders to remember that even political opponents are human. Let us give space to the Lungu family to grieve properly and work toward national healing, not division.





Charles Kabwita

Patriotic Front Member

Kitwe