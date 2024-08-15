Be patient, choosing leaders anyhow, will end you with hyenas that will eat you – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised Zambians to exercise patience with government adding that if people rush to vote in leaders anyhow, they might end up with hyenas that will eat them up.



The President said this yesterday during the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of a new 300 Mega Watts Thermal Power Plant by Maamba Energy in Mamba district, Southern Province, a project that stands important in addressing the nation’s energy deficit.



The current drought that the country is facing has diminished about 80 percent of the Hydropower capacity, and the project aims at making the weight lighter as Zesco and Maamba penned a 20 year power purchase agreement.



“And I want to ask Zambians to learn to be patient, when things are being done in the positive directions, learn to be patient and allow the processes to take their course quicker of cause and then you can see this plant in a few months time. Because people have to do a lot of work behind the scenes for you to see what you are able to see now.”



“If you will be choosing leaders anyhow, you will choose hyenas and they will eat you. We learn lessons from these things. Copperbelt is back, North Western is back,” President Hichilema said.



The President said that despite inheriting a country whose economy was on the death bed due to debts and litigations, the UPND government has worked towards bringing the mining sector back to life.



“All mines, most of them were in litigation and I say to [Paul] Kabuswe (Mines minister) to take the cases out of court and today, I can proudly say we have reconstructed the mining sector. Mopani is back from the graveyard, shaft 28, CNMC (China Nonferrous Metal Mining Company) is back having been buried 23 years ago, we have exhumed it, it’s back and kicking, KCM (Konkola Copper Mine) which was like a very difficult project, today, KCM is back.



“We have more, we have new projects, we have brought Lubambe back on the road towards the burial site, we have brought it, Muyanda nzi nobana Zambia? Muyanda babeleka, na muyanda bayimukanwa? (what do you Zambians want? do you want people who work, or those who only talk), let’s work in this country,” the President said.



The Head of State further said there is need to do things in an organised way in order to make progress were there is non.



“So Mamba Energy, this project is not your project, this is our project together, this is a Zesco project, Zesco is an off taker you have signed a power purchase agreement for 20 years, the market is secured, that’s how business works, otherwise how do you bring NAPSA, banks if there is no off taker? This is it, this is our project important to all sectors,” stated President Hichilema.



He called on Sinazongwe residents to support the project, as it will bring revenue to the council, adding that all stakeholders must work together to complete the project ahead of time, and once completed, it should prioritise on employing the locals first.



“Let the people of Mamba feel that this is theirs because their children are working here. If the children are not skilled, train them, there is a skills training school, employment, skills that are not available in the area must come from any part of the county.”



“That’s how it should be, and if they are not available in Zambia to keep this power station producing 300 Mega Watts and they are on the moon, under the sea, we should get those skills here, immigration should not be a problem they should help us to operate this project. That is the vision that we have,” said President Hichilema.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba August 13, 2024