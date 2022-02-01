BEATEN TO DEATH BY HER OWN MAN WHOM SHE KEPT FORGIVING

When do you stop?

When do you act?

When do leave?

When do you say enough is enough?

Today we came across a post by Josam Nsama or Josam Awesom as people call him We got excited thinking it’s Josam’s usual comedy but NO it was on a loss of life a tragedy that should not be! A tragedy we should not be talking about today, a tragedy you cannot wish one your worst enemy it’s a death of an innocent woman beaten to death by her own man! Yes a MAN whom she kept forgiving and loving but in the end a mother has lost a daughter, a brother has lost a sister, a child has lost a mother.

What is this world turning into? Are we supposed to not love and forgive again? Are we not to grow old like our grandmothers? Is being a woman equivalent to a punching bag at the gym?

Ladies it’s not worth staying in a relationship that is toxic. Know that it is ok to be single and be happy do not give into the pressure from family and friends that “Ulekota”. If it is not working “LET HIM GO” run your own race, find good support system your destiny is never tied to anyone that takes away your joy and happiness. What is so painful is that Hilda’s was beating beaten while pregnant. Is this the kind of love they profess?

Gender based violence the fear of every woman out there. A danger to someone’s freedom, confidence, self love and future. How many times do we get to seat and discuss this evil act? Ladies and gentlemen speak out and let’s curb this act for the hope of tomorrow will not live to see the light of day.

StopGBV

Josam writ::::::::::::::

PULIZI STOP GBV! Must read:

I feel bad to learn that my former neighbor/friend Hildah pomboloka has passed on with an unborn child(she was pregnant) after being beaten to death by her man. I remember 3 years ago we reported his boyfriend(man) by then at kalingalinga police post with my other neighbor after he beat her leaving her unconscious. He was put behind bars but to our surprise she later went on the next day to have him released. We sat her down with my other neighbor(we called her our auntie) Mrs Phiri advising her to leave the man but the more we tried to advise her the more we grew apart. Even greeting her became a problem coz if a man hears me greeting her would beat her up that he was a jealous man.

In 5month she lost weight coz at night she would be beaten collapse and then get beaten again after gaining consciousness and at that point we couldn’t do much as she said she loved the man. After sometime I shifted and met her after a year with a kid and she said she moved on. To my surprise today received a phone call from sister saying she is no more coz she was beaten to death by the man who was on the run but people managed to find him, currently behind bars.

Ladies pulizi love your man but above all learn to love yourself. I feel bad to hear such development especially from a person I know. MHSRIP