Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina to seek therapy over xenophobic abuse in South Africa

A beauty queen who received xenophobic abuse in South Africa and became the subject of a government investigation has told the BBC the saga has left her seeking therapy.

Chidimma Adetshina, who was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty contest, sparked criticism as despite being a South African citizen, her father is Nigerian and her mother has Mozambican roots.

She quit the contest last month – the day after the home affairs department announced that her mother may have committed “identity theft” to become a South African national.

Ms Adetshina was then invited to enter Miss Universe Nigeria – which she won – but said she had been “suppressing her emotions” throughout.

“It’s just not a nice feeling, I think I’ve been avoiding it a lot and only now it’s started to cloud me,” the 23-year-old told BBC Pidgin in her first round of interviews since winning Saturday’s contest.

“It’s something I will work on and see a therapist,” she added with tears running down her face, “because I feel like I have been suppressing my emotions… because what has happened… it wasn’t a minor thing, it was actually really major.”

Ms Adetshina, who previously said she was born in the South African township of Soweto, told BBC Pidgin she could not comment on the South African government’s ongoing investigation into her nationality, as it was a “legal matter”.

Despite having a difficult few weeks, the law student said becoming Miss Universe Nigeria was a “very powerful moment”.

“Even though it was a rough path for you, you really stepped up,” Ms Adetshina said, describing a message she had been telling herself.

“I think I really give myself that title of a strong black African woman.”

Although many Nigerians were pleased to see her triumph, some felt the way she had entered the competition was unfair on the other contestants.

Ms Adetshina only competed in the final stages of the competition, whereas the other contestants had waged a longer campaign.

“I do get where people are coming from, but at the end of the day I also had my own journey, I had my fair share of going through the process,” Ms Adetshina said.

“There might have been a slight difference, but I feel like I also went through the journey that they went through.”

“I still see myself proudly South African… I still see myself proudly Nigerian,” she told the BBC.

Nigeria’s newest beauty queen said she had extended her stay in the country of her father’s birth.

Having only visited as a young child 20 years ago, she plans to “get to know” more of Nigeria – then in November, she will be off to Mexico for the international Miss Universe competition.

As Nigeria’s representative, she will compete against beauty queens from across the world, including Mia le Roux, who won this year’s Miss South Africa contest.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s investigation into Ms Adetshina’s nationality continues.

In its initial report, the home affairs department said that although her mother may have committed identity theft, Ms Adetshina “could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother as she was an infant at the time”.

Asked what message she would send the world following her turbulent experience, Ms Adetshina said: “Set those goals for yourself.

“It might seem too scary but set them and always do everything in your power to make sure you achieve them.”