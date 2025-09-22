BECAUSE OF CDF, I AM NOW GOING TO COLLEGE AFTER 5 YEARS AT HOME – NAMUYEMBA





September 22, 2025



LUSAKA – A 24-year-old youth from Chisamba, Kutemwa Namuyemba, has finally gone to college after spending five years at home, thanks to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Namuyemba, who completed Grade 12 in 2020, said the CDF Skills Development Bursary has secured her a place at Lusaka Technical Business College.





“Having challenges with finances, it was hard for me to go to school. I wanted the same chance as my friends but we didn’t have the money,” she recalls. Her first attempt at higher education in 2023 lasted only one semester before her savings ran out.





Born and raised in a remote village in Chisamba District, Namuyemba says she had always wanted to solve problems in her community, especially clean water shortages.





Today, she is proudly studying Water Supply and Sanitation Operations, a programme that could one day see her lead a water utility company. “Without CDF, I would still be home,” she said.





Namuyemba urged other young people not to give up on their dreams, saying: “Just because you don’t have money doesn’t mean your dreams are invalid. The New Dawn Government has given us CDF, and it is changing lives.”





Chisamba Council public relations officer, Clara Mulenga, confirmed that many youths in the district have benefited from the bursary and said more success stories are yet to be told.



(C) THE FALCON