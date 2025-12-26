Because PF has  no leader, I will stand as independent Parliamentary candidate for Munali constituency- Chimbalanga Semba

Because PF has no leader, I will stand as independent Parliamentary candidate for Munali constituency.





After a careful review of my political environment, I have taken time to speak to my conscience in the darkness of night and sought counsel during the light of day from friends, family, and my support base.





For many years, I have openly aligned with and supported my party, the Patriotic Front, from Michael Chilufya Sata to Edgar Chagwa Lungu, until now, when we have become headless or multifaceted.





Almost five years ago, I embarked on a journey to pursue my political ambitions on a full scale when I contested the election as an independent candidate for Munali Constituency. Traversing the six wards of the constituency and listening to the many voices of hope from the people validated my ambition and the inherent desire to uplift the livelihoods of the people in Munali Constituency.





Post the 2021 election, the voices of hope have become louder, and my desire to be the voice of these people has grown even bigger. These people have sought the bare minimum for too long. All they have asked for is access to clean water, improved sanitation in their households, access to job opportunities and life skills, good health infrastructure, and education opportunities for their children. They have sought a voice that will lobby for their basic needs from the powers that be, but this has not been forthcoming for so many years.





The infrastructure in Munali is dilapidated; community based activities that inspire the youth are unavailable, hence we have now bred the highest number of youths turning into substance abusers (junkies) resorting to illicit activities within our communities.





The happenings in our communities continue to be an eyesore for me. The desire to lobby and contribute to the legislation of this nation has become greater, especially following the display of unpatriotism by elected members of parliament towards Bill 7. To walk alone on this journey is not ideal, but to walk with others and be a cult follower is a lack of wisdom, especially when you have a functioning conscience.





I have made a decision to continue on the journey that I began four years ago, not to walk alone but to avoid the path of personalized leadership and cult worship that has cancered our politics. I want to receive a mandate from the people and be accountable to the same people that will put me in office.





I am happy to announce that I will once again contest as an independent member of parliament for Munali Constituency in the 2026 general elections, and I seek your support.





In the next few weeks, my team will outline our agenda for Munali Contituency, building on from 2021 agenda, as many things if not all remain unchanged but also highlighting the many things we have done for our communities to assist in improving their livelihoods.



Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2026



Thank you and God Bless,



Chimbalanga Semba,

24.12.2025