Bayern Munich new signing, Sadio Mane

Following yet another disappointing performance against out-of-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, August 23, 2022, some football fans on social media have advised Liverpool to beg Sadio Mane for forgiveness.

Liverpool’s new season struggles continued as they were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United, extending their winless streak to three games, one defeat, and two draws.

The Merseyside club has struggled without Sadio Mane, with their attack appearing blunt and flat.

Liverpool failed to grant Mane a desired increase in his reported £100,000 weekly wages, after six years of service to the club.

Bayern Munich signed the two-time African Footballer of the Year to a three-year contract worth €380,000 per week. He has scored four goals in four games for the Bundesliga side since joining.

After Liverpool’s defeat against Manchester United, some football fans believe the team’s struggles are the result of Sadio Mane’s supposed unfair treatment.

Check out the reactions below

Sack Klopp. Go and beg Mané for his voodoo. And finally close down the team. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) August 22, 2022

3 games without Sadio Mane in the Premier League and Liverpool are winless



They thought Nunu Milk and atakbir Messi wiill win them the league — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) August 22, 2022

Sadio Mane was the glue. It’s time for Liverpool fans to wake up and realise it — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) August 22, 2022