“Begin preparing your handover notes; the writing is already on the wall.” – DU leader Ackim Njobvu

“Begin preparing your handover notes; the writing is already on the wall.” – Njobvu



Democratic Union (DU) leader Ackim Antony Njobvu has cautioned voters to be mindful of some ruling party Members of Parliament who are expressing interest in contesting in newly created rural constituencies, stating that many have not delivered in their current areas.





Speaking after a visit to Rufunsa, Njobvu said feedback from residents indicated dissatisfaction with the performance of some leaders. He added that the perception that rural constituencies offer an easier path to re-election may not hold, citing concerns raised by farmers following the recent maize marketing season.





According to Njobvu, some farmers remain unhappy, describing their situation as unresolved and still affecting their livelihoods. He said the sentiment expressed by some community members suggested growing political frustration.





Njobvu also addressed reports of land evictions in Rufunsa, stating that approximately 8,000 families were displaced from areas they had occupied for more than 20 years. He noted that the government has indicated the land falls under a Game Management Area, although there have also been allegations from affected individuals regarding possible allocation to a foreign investor for mining activities.





He described the timing of the evictions during the rainy season as concerning and called for greater consideration of the welfare of affected communities.





Njobvu has since appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in the matter, particularly in Mukumba and Msenga areas in Rufunsa and Lower Zambezi, stating that the concerns raised by residents require attention.





He said he had engaged with affected families and local leadership, including Headwoman Chikoloma, who he indicated had also appealed for government intervention.





Njobvu further encouraged national leadership to reflect on the concerns being raised by citizens as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.