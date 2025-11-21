BEIJING & MOSCOW TALK DEFENSE AS TRUMP WANTS TO MAKE NUKE TESTING GREAT AGAIN





Moscow says it held “in-depth” talks with China on missile defense and nukes, mostly because Trump wants to build a giant missile shield and maybe restart nuclear testing like it’s 1982.





The 2 sides say they’re happy with their “strategic stability” chat, which definitely won’t make Washington feel more stable.





Beijing still isn’t interested in joining any arms talks, but it’s stockpiling warheads anyway, because nothing says peace like a bigger arsenal.



Source: Reuters