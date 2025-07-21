Being Young is Not Enough, Good Leadership Needs Wisdom and Responsibility



By:Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



It is good to support young people to take part in leadership and decision-making in our country.





However, we must not be misled to believe that just being young is enough to qualify someone to become a leader.



In law and in practice, a leader is someone who must show good character, understanding of the law, and ability to serve the people fairly and wisely.





According to national youth policy and general legal understanding, a youth is any person who is below the age of 35. While many youths have great potential, energy, and fresh ideas, we must remember that leadership is not about age, it is about responsibility, discipline, and wisdom.





If we say being below 35 is all it takes to lead, we risk giving power to individuals who may not yet have the experience or moral strength required for public office. This can lead to serious legal and social consequences for the country.



The law expects leaders to serve the people with integrity, to protect public resources, and to make fair decisions that improve lives.





This requires more than youthful passion, it needs mature judgment and a strong sense of duty. That is why the wisdom of older people is very important. Our elders have lived through history, understand governance, and know the value of peace, law, and order.





Many of our legal and traditional systems give respect to elders because of their experience and ability to guide others.



Young people must be encouraged to take part in leadership, but this must be based on merit, not just age. They must learn from those who have walked the journey before them and be prepared through proper mentorship, education, and accountability.





As citizens, we must be alert. Let us not support someone just because they are young. Let us ask, Are they honest? Are they competent? Do they understand the law and their duties to the people? Zambia needs leaders, young or old, who are ready to serve the nation with truth, knowledge, and integrity.





Let us make choices that protect our future. Leadership must be earned, not gifted because of age.



