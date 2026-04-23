Belarus Develops Combat Laser System To Counter Drone Threats, Lukashenko Announces





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the country’s engineers have successfully developed a combat laser complex designed to neutralize drone threats, describing the system as a significant step forward in Belarus’s air defense capabilities.





Speaking during a visit to the Minsk DOSAAF Aero Club on April 22, 2026, Lukashenko stated that the newly developed laser system is capable of destroying unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of 1.5 to 2 kilometers. Citing his Defense Minister’s assessment, the president described the system as “quite effective” against drone incursions.





The announcement comes amid growing concern in Minsk over drone violations of Belarusian airspace. Lukashenko has previously acknowledged that Belarus has not yet achieved full effectiveness in responding to such incursions, calling it a priority goal for the country’s armed forces.





The development aligns with a broader Belarusian push to modernize its counter-drone capabilities. In January 2026, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin confirmed that the Air Force and Air Defense Forces had received modern counter-drone systems during 2025, including Tor missile systems recognized for their effectiveness against unmanned aerial vehicles.





It is worth noting that the laser system’s capabilities, as announced, are based on statements made by President Lukashenko through Belarusian state media. Independent technical verification of the system’s performance has not yet been reported by outside sources.



Source: BelTA (Belarusian Telegraph Agency), April 22, 2026