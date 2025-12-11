Belgium’s Prime Minister  De Wever Threatens Legal Action Over Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium’s De Wever Threatens Legal Action Over Frozen Russian Assets



Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has warned he may file a lawsuit against the European Commission if it moves forward with plans to use frozen Russian assets without addressing Belgium’s concerns. The dispute centers on €165-185 billion in Russian Central Bank funds frozen at Brussels-based Euroclear, which the EU wants to use as collateral for a massive loan to Ukraine.





De Wever has raised serious objections about the legal and financial risks Belgium could face, warning that the plan could expose Belgium to Russian lawsuits and massive compensation claims if things go wrong. While stating that Belgium doesn’t want to become “a new Hungary” by constantly blocking EU decisions, he’s made clear he won’t back down on protecting Belgian interests and doesn’t rule out taking the matter to court.





What’s your take? Should Belgium prioritize protecting itself from legal risks, or should European solidarity on Ukraine support come first? How would you balance national interests with collective EU action?