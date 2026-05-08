KBF SAYS ITS TIME HE MAKES HIMSELF PRESIDENT

..Says He Made Sata President in 2011, Lungu President in 2015 and 2016, Hichilema in 2021





Kelvin Bwalya Fube commonly known as KBF says its now time to make himself President of Zambia.





Fube says since 2011 he has helped others to become Presidents. He said in 2011 he helped Michael Sata and later Edgar Lungu in both 2015 and 2016.





He said following fallout in PF in 2021 Fube helped Hakainde Hichilema become President.





In a message seen by Zambian Eye, Fube wrote:



“Good Morning Game ChangersYellow BEES EKOMULI.

In 2011, we did it for SATA.

In 2014/2015, we did it for ECL and protected PF.



In 2016, we stood again for ECL.

In 2021, they did not listen and PF lost and Now its In ICU.





In 2021, We supported HH with hope and conviction. Today, it seems the voices of the people are once again not being heard.

When leaders refuse to listen, the results eventually speak for themselves.



Zambia Must Prosper-2026 warming up.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya- KBF

President, Zambia Must prosper