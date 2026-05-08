Electoral Commission of Zambia new sweeping rules, are not supported by the law- Amb. Emmanuel mwamba

ECZ Rules Disenfranchising Targeted Presidential, Running Mate, Mayors, Council Chairperson, Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors





Electoral Commission of Zambia new sweeping rules, are not supported by the law, but will have far more ramifications.



The new rules have threatened the possibility of Zambia holding democratic, credible, transparent, free and fair elections.





But it is clear that the rules target entire political parties whose records at Registrar of Society are currently conflicted.





This is affecting, not just the Presidential Candidate and Running Mate candidates, but Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairperson and Ward Councillors since the adoption certificates have to be signed by the President and Secretary General recognised at the Registrar of Societies, a process the State manipulates.





So far the political parties affected include; the Patriotic Front (PF), New Congress Party (NCP), United Nation Independent Party (UNIP), Forum for Democracy and Development ( FDD), People’s Party (PP) and New Democratic Congress (NDC).





Unless the Parties affected take a pre-emptive legal action similar to what John Sangwa SC did against the Registrar of Society, their candidates and members may be left cold without participation especially that the filing of nominations for MPs, Mayors and Ward Councillors have been set at the simultaneous times as presidential candidates.



What do you think should be done?



Below is the Note by the ECZ:



“Please note that during nominations, all aspiring candidates must present an adoption certificate to the Returning Officer.”



“The Adoption Certificate must be signed by both the President and Secretary General of the sponsoring political party, as reflected in the records of the Registrar of Societies.”





“Any letter signed by an individual whose name does not match the official records will result in the invalidation of the nominations papers.”





“Candidates standing for the President who are not the official heads of their sponsoring parties must produce a confirmation letter signed by both the President and Secretary General, stating they have been sponsored by the political party, in addition to the signed adoption certificate.”



As contained in the ECZ official Communications issued on 7th May 2026