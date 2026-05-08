Resolute party member sues the party for illegally choosing Makebi Zulu as their preferred presidential candidate

Few Hours After Mundubile Court Action, Makebi Zulu Faces Similar Legal Challenge



By Fredrick Banda



Barely hours after a legal challenge involving Brian Mundubile surfaced, another political development has emerged, with Makebi Zulu now facing a court petition challenging his adoption as a presidential candidate under the Resolute Party.





According to documents filed in the High Court in Lusaka, a concerned party member, Martin Ngoma, is seeking declarations and injunctive reliefs against the party and its leadership. The petitioner is questioning the legality and procedural validity of the process that led to Zulu’s adoption, alleging breaches of the party constitution, lack of transparency, and failure to uphold democratic principles.





The petition further claims that no properly constituted convention or committee meeting was held to adopt the candidate, and that the process was predetermined and imposed on party members, contrary to the ideals of internal democracy and natural justice.





This development comes at a time when internal disputes within opposition political parties appear to be escalating, raising broader questions about governance, legitimacy, and adherence to constitutional processes within party structures.





As a political analyst, I am reminded of a position I publicly expressed last year. In early November, I published an article advising opposition leaders to consider forming new political parties as a strategic reset. At the time, the recommendation was met with significant criticism and, in some instances, outright insults.





However, the unfolding events seem to reflect the very concerns that were raised. I emphasized then that it was not too late for the opposition to reorganize, rebuild, and strengthen their democratic foundations. Today, the increasing number of internal legal battles suggests deeper structural challenges that may require bold and decisive reforms.





It is important to state that this perspective is not driven by political affiliation, but rather by an objective analysis of emerging trends within the political landscape.





As these cases progress through the courts, their outcomes may not only shape the future of the individuals involved but could also have wider implications for party politics and democratic practice in Zambia.