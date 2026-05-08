HIGH COURT DISMISSES NGOs APPLICATION SEEKING TO HALT PROCESSING OF 77 BILLS



The High Court of Zambia has dismissed an urgent application filed by the LCK Freedom Foundation and Chapter One Foundation seeking to stop Parliament from processing 77 Bills before the dissolution of Parliament on May 15, 2026.





The two organizations had sued the Attorney General, the National Assembly of Zambia, and the Clerk of the National Assembly, arguing that the suspension of parliamentary Standing Orders to fast-track the Bills violated Article 89 of the Constitution, which guarantees public participation in the legislative process.





The applicants argued that attempting to process the Bills within a single week would deny citizens, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders a meaningful opportunity to study the proposed legislation and make submissions.





They further contended that suspending Standing Orders removed critical safeguards such as committee scrutiny, public hearings, and deliberative debate, rendering the process unconstitutional, irrational, and procedurally unfair.





The organizations also sought an interim order restraining Parliament from tabling, processing, or transmitting the Bills for presidential assent pending determination of the matter.





However, in a ruling delivered today, Justice L. Mwale held that the issues raised by the applicants centered on constitutional interpretation and enforcement, matters that fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court of Zambia.





The Judge ruled that the High Court lacked jurisdiction to determine questions requiring interpretation of Article 89 of the Constitution and concluded that the matter was not suitable for further consideration before the High Court.





The application was consequently dismissed for want of jurisdiction.

Source: Diamond TV