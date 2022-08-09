Believing in PF is like trusting a wizard who claims to have changed after killing people – UPND

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says believing in PF again is like trusting a wizard who claims to have changed after killing several people.

And Mweetwa says instead of continuing to apologise, PF should be disbanded and its members should join other opposition parties, while the “finest brains” can join UPND.

Commenting on PF national chairperson Davies Chama’s remarks that given anoth ….

Credit: News Diggers