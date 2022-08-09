Believing in PF is like trusting a wizard who claims to have changed after killing people – UPND
UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says believing in PF again is like trusting a wizard who claims to have changed after killing several people.
And Mweetwa says instead of continuing to apologise, PF should be disbanded and its members should join other opposition parties, while the “finest brains” can join UPND.
Commenting on PF national chairperson Davies Chama’s remarks that given anoth ….
Credit: News Diggers
This mwiitwa is a tw…. Tman. Even a half brain person knows that all things made by man or by God has followers. To think every living being should belong to upnd is unbelievable foolish pf squandered their opportunity to impress zambians. I can assure you, they thought they are doing a good job. Some people did cheer pf as they locked up their opponents, killed some protester here and there and even passerby like nsama were not spared and praise singer did not disappoint. Today, upnd is cleaning the mess and we are cheering. Even when upnd overstep we will cheer. Today, I am happy for this nation, barotseland agreement is not an issue of concern why? It because we assume upnd are doing a splendid job. Should all people be members of upnd??? Only a fool will assume that scenario. Pf did all atrocities and we know not a single day that pf held a national conference to decide who should be killed or arrested. Upnd in government has power to identify and deal with wrong doers in pf. It also has a mandate to ensure pf is not dead for purpose democracy. Chaona muzako!!!!