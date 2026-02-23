Bellarmine Mugabe’s Lawyer Speaks After Court as Case Postponed



Speaking to the media after today’s brief court appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, the lawyer for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his co‑accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, said the defence could not comment in detail on the allegations because police investigations are still ongoing and the full docket has not yet been provided to them.





He confirmed that additional charges, including defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm, have been added to the original attempted murder count.





The lawyer also said the bail application was not heard today because authorities are still finalising verification processes with agencies such as the Department of Home Affairs and other bodies, and the defence team needs to consult further with their clients before taking the next legal steps.





Today, Mugabe, 28, and Matonhodze, 33, appeared briefly in court on charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting at a Hyde Park residence last week in which a 23‑year‑old gardener was critically injured. The matter was postponed, and the pair will return to court on 3 March 2026 for a formal bail hearing.