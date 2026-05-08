BEN LOMBE SHOULD CONSIDER REPORTING REV. WALTER MWAMBAZI FOR CYBER HARASSMENT- Chilufya Tayali

BEN LOMBE SHOULD CONSIDER REPORTING REV. WALTER MWAMBAZI FOR CYBER HARASSMENT

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The fact that you are a reverend or a so-called church leader does not give you the authority to come onto social media and act as judge, jury, and executioner over other people’s lives.





You were highly opinionated, passed judgment, and condemned an individual in a way that exposed him to public ridicule — to the point where it can affect how he even carries himself in his personal life. That is not leadership. That is irresponsible and damaging conduct.





Let’s call it what it is: what you did to Ben Lombe was harassment. You went as far as publishing his name and even his picture. That was deliberate. That was targeted.





Now, instead of showing genuine remorse, you’ve chosen to edit the article and remove his name as if that somehow repairs the damage already done. It doesn’t. The harm has already been caused, and you know it.





Being a “change leader” is not a license to say whatever you want about others without consequence. It does not excuse reckless statements or public shaming.



What exactly did Ben Lombe do to deserve the level of attack you directed at him? Because from where I stand, nothing justifies the way you handled this.





If you are not willing to take responsibility and offer a proper, unreserved apology, then the appropriate step is for this matter to be taken to the police so it can be properly investigated. What you wrote was completely uncalled for, and you should be held accountable.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!!!