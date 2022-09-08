TETA, THE POLITICIAN WHO WANTED UPND TO FORM GOVT WITH MWANAWASA

His view was that the 2001 disputed election should not have been settled in court but on a political table, writes Zambian Eye’s Political Correspondent.

September 2022 marks 13 years since he died.

He became the first Secretary General of the UPND after the party was officially launched in Solwezi, North Western province.

He had been serving as a member of Parliament for Solwezi West constituency under the National Party founded by Humphrey Mulemba.

Ben Tentamashimba left the National Party to join hands with former Anglo American Boss Anderson Mazoka who resigned his job to found UPND with the likes Dr John Mulwila who was First Vice president, Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota who was Second Vice president, and first graduate to join Police Stephen Mapala who became National Chairman.

Others were Tiens Kahenya who became Treasury General, Love Mutesa Chairman for Information and Publicity and Lawyer Kennedy Shempande who became Deputy to Tentamashimba.

Teta as he was popularly called together Austin Liato decided to join MMD of Levy Mwanawasa after they failed to convince Mazoka to work with the former. They had been pushing for a Government of National Unity with MMD following a disputed 2001 election Mwanawasa won with 2%. Mazoka rejected the results.

President Mwanawasa according to the sources close to the negotiation had offered UPND Vice presidency and five Ministerial positions. But Mazoka refused saying unless a position of Prime Minister with a security of tenure was created for him.

Mazoka together with Lt Gen Christon Tembo of FDD and Heritage Party’s Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda then went to Supreme Court to petition the election of Mwanawasa.

Following the standoff, Teta and Liato decided to get the government positions (Deputy Ministers) in Mwanawasa administration. They were later fired from UPND.

In 2006 Teta recontested his Solwezi seat under MMD and won. He heavily campaigned for the MMD and got a number of seats in the province which were previously held by UPND.

He boosted that he was a political key to North Western province. The MMD survived the presidency narrowly in 2006 and 2008 by winning the overole presidential vote in the province which had been under UPND.

Teta was also instrumental in bringing in Vice president then Rupiah Banda to succeed President Mwanawasa after he died in 2008. Banda won in this special or presidential by election.

President Banda promoted Teta to a full cabinet Minister under Local Government and Housing, the position he held until his death.

Teta was an outspoken politician who openly spoke his mind and defended his views so strongly.

Zambian Eye