Benjamin Netanyahu discloses successful treatment for Prostate Cancer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Friday that he has quietly undergone successful treatment for a malignant prostate tumor. Netanyahu, 76, chose to publicize the findings during his annual medical examination, noting that he intentionally delayed the report’s release by two months to ensure the information “wouldn’t be used as propaganda by Iran.”

The disclosure follows a previously reported surgery for an enlarged prostate in December 2024. During subsequent follow-up examinations, doctors identified a malignant tumor measuring less than a centimeter.

Supporting documentation from his medical team described the find as an “early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases,” confirming the diagnosis was contained.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate the diagnosis was actually made several months ago, leading to a course of targeted radiation therapy that Netanyahu recently completed.

Reflecting on the outcome of the treatment, the Prime Minister stated that “the spot disappeared completely” and expressed gratitude for his recovery.

“Thank God, I am healthy,” Netanyahu shared via social media, characterizing the ordeal as a “minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated.”