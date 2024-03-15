Benni Mccarthy is leaving Manchester united when his contract ends in

HOW BENNI MCCARTHY JOINED MANCHESTER UNITED

It was on 30 July 2022 when the Hanover Park-born legend was announced by the Red Devils. The South African was named as United’s strikers/forwards coach.

Benni McCarthy arrived with a glittering profile and pedigree. His CV included winning the UEFA Champions League as a player with FC Porto of Portugal under Jose Mourinho in 2004. He had also won league titles with Porto (twice), while also lifting the title with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam as a player.

The South African’s accolades also included two top goalscorer awards in the Liga Portugal and the Golden Boot at Afcon 1998 in Bafana Bafana colours. His playing experience included two Premier League clubs: Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

Benni McCarthy was also fit to connect well with various cultural groups at Man United. The Bafana legend can speak Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese and English.

LEAVING OLD TRAFFORD

According to the local media veteran Peter du Toit, who works closely with McCarthy’s agent, Rob Moore, on the ThisIsFootballAfrica YouTube Channel, Benni’s contract will not be refreshed when it ends in June.

The report also claims that United’s current manager, Erik Ten Hag, will leave at the season’s end.

“l know Benni’s contract at Man U ends in June & that Ten Hag won’t be at MU by then,” Du Toit said via X.

“So, believe me, Benni will leave. SA football needs Benni & SA also needs Hugo Broos now & for the long term. Make Broos TD & Benni & Helman heading the coaching. That could secure Bafana’s future,” Du Toit concluded.

BENNI’S IMPACT AT UNITED AS STRIKER’S COACH

Total matches in all competitions: 101

Goals Man United scored under Benni McCarthy as the striker’s coach: 176.

Source: Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, United have a season to finish. The English giants are in sixth place with 17 points behind leaders Arsenal and eight points below the UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

The next is an FA Cup quarterfinal at home to Liverpool on Sunday at 17:30.

BENNI MCCARTHY FULL COACHING EXPERIENCE

Assistant Coach – Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – 2015 to 2016. Head coach – Cape Town City – 2016 to 2019 Head coach – AmaZulu – 2020 to 2022 Striker’s coach – Manchester United – 2022 to current

