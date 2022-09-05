In the pound seats: Benni McCarthy is said to make more than five times as much at Manchester United as he did at AmaZulu.

When Manchester United beat Leicester City for the third time in a row in the Premier League on Thursday night at King Power Stadium in Leicester, it looked like first-team coach Benni McCarthy was worth every penny of his new eye-salary.

After his appointment was announced at the end of July, the 44-year-old coach told the Manchester Evening News that he has been a fan of the Red Devils since he was a kid playing soccer in Cape Town’s dangerous Hanover Park neighborhood.

BENNI MCCARTHY: MANCHESTER UNITED SALARY REVEALED

According to Manchester United’s website, Benni McCarthy has been a fan of the Red Devils since he was a child. He always wanted to play for the team and looked up to United greats like Mark Huges, Andy Cole, and Ryan Giggs. Image from @ManUtd SA on Twitter Rich and Famous has now told us how much the soccer star makes now. McCarthy is said to make a huge £40,000 (about R802,000) a week coaching the first team for the Red Devils. He teaches how to attack and where to stand.

This is about R8.2 million a month, which is more than five times what McCarthy made when he was the head coach of AmaZulu FC. Answers Africa says that he used to make about R600,000 a month at the KwaZulu-Natal company.

Fans can only guess what new cars the soccer star, who is known for his love of cars, might be looking at right now.

BENNI MCCARTHY: NEED FOR SPEED ON THE FIELD AND ROAD…

McCarthy played for teams like Ajax Amsterdam, FC Porto, Celta Vigo, Blackburn Rovers, and West Ham during his long and successful career.

The former forward is the only South African to have won the UEFA Champions League, which he did with Porto in 2003 and 2004. He scored 31 goals for Bafana Bafana, making him the team’s all-time top scorer.

He loves football just as much as he loves fast, nice cars. McCarthy is known for having a huge number of cars in his garages. He also has more than one house. Take a look…

In 2013, he put pictures of his expensive cars on Instagram with the caption:

“My other children, whom I also love very much.”

McCarthy has five children, not including his “car kids.”

McCarthy married Maria Santos in 2000. He had met her after moving to Spain to play soccer for Celta Vigo. Minna, Miya, and Allegra are their three daughters.

With his Scottish model wife, Stacey, to whom he has been married since 2014, he also has a daughter, Lima Rose, and a son, Lio Romero.

Benny Benn’s collection of R9M cars

Kickoff says that his Bentley Continental GT, which was worth R3.8 million as of October 2021, was the most expensive car in his collection.

McCarthy bought a Porsche Panamera in 2010 for R1.7 million, which is right behind his customized Bentley.

The following cars are also in Benni McCarthy’s collection, which is thought to be worth more than R9 million:

Jaguar F-PACE 4×4 valued at R1.4 million.

Range Rover valued at R900 000

Mitsubishi SUV valued at R625 000

Volkswagen T-Roc valued at R480 000.

He raved about the cream leather inside his Mercedes-Benz CL 500 in 2013:

HOMES IN MANY COUNTRIES

The former striker for Orlando Pirates has a home in Scotland and another home in Clifton Heights on Cape Town’s Millionaire’s Mile.

McCarthy also owned a large house in the UK when he played for Blackburn Rovers.