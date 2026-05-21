BERNADETTE DEKA ZULU FILES NOMINATION FOR CHONGWE WEST



Independent aspiring candidate Bernadette Deka-Zulu has successfully filed her nomination papers for Member of Parliament for Chongwe West Constituency, confirming her place on the ballot for the August 13, 2026 general election.





Deka-Zulu filed amid a growing field in the newly created constituency, which has 53,269 registered voters across 10 wards. She is campaigning on a platform of transparency, accountability and accessible leadership.





“With many years in policy, governance, and development leadership, I bring experience that delivers results, and networks across Zambia and globally,” Deka-Zulu said in her candidature announcement. “I stand for transparency, accountability, and accessible leadership. I am announcing my candidature as Member of Parliament for Chongwe West Constituency and I ask for your support.”





The former policy and development leader has pledged to prioritise land security, infrastructure, youth employment and ensure resources benefit local communities.





Her filing adds to a competitive race that includes Socialist Party aspirant Brian Hapunda and former Chongwe Mayor Geoffrey Chumbwe, among others.





Deka-Zulu’s candidature is receiving backing from women’s movement actors. The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council, NGOCC, has identified Chongwe West as a priority constituency under its ‘Her Time Is Now’ campaign to boost women’s political participation ahead of the 2026 elections.



Citizen TV