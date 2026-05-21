MUDOLO NO SHOW Despite Paying K100,000 Nomination Fee

MUDOLO NO SHOW



Despite confidently paying the K100,000 nomination fee last week and appearing fully charged for the presidential race, online presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo has today pulled what football fans would call a “no-show away fixture”





As hopeful candidates lined up to file their nomination papers, Mudolo was nowhere to be seen leaving supporters refreshing Facebook timelines harder than ZESCO load shedding schedules.





Efforts to reach the aspiring Head of State also hit a dead end, as his phone went unanswered, sparking mixed reactions online. Some are now wondering whether the campaign bus developed a puncture, the GPS rerouted to 2027, or perhaps the nomination papers themselves got stuck in traffic 🤭





Others have jokingly suggested that after seeing the competition, the “online commander” may have decided to continue governing strictly from the comment section.



For now, Zambia waits… and the phone continues to ring unanswered.



KUMWESU