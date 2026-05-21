UPND YOUTHS AND WOMEN THROW THEIR WEIGHT BEHIND FORMER LUSAKA DEPUTY MAYOR KETTY NANYANGWE



Hundreds of UPND youths and women gathered at the Civic Centre in Lusaka today, calling on former Lusaka Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe to file in her nomination as the party’s candidate for Lusaka Mayor.





The supporters openly declared their backing for Ketty Nanyangwe, saying she is the preferred candidate to represent the ruling party in the mayoral race.





Currently, two people are reported to have adoption certificates for the Lusaka mayoral position, Ketty Nanyangwe and vlogger Chitambala Mwewa. However, the party youths and women have appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in the matter and ensure the issue is resolved.





The confusion reportedly led to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) suspending the Lusaka mayoral nominations today.

ZD