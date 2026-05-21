Ichitenge Kuntanshi



Katebe, Chitangala Rise in Support of Ketty Nanyangwe



Women First







NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe – Transformative Voice, accompanied by immediate past Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, joined UPND aspiring Lusaka Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe at the Lusaka Civic Centre to stand in solidarity with Nanyangwe amid attempts to sideline her in the party’s adoption process for the mayoral seat.

NGOCC has repeatedly condemned Chitambala Mwewa for his regular misogynistic and sexist comments against women.