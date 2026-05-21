INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE CHIBULO CHILEMA DIES AFTER ROAD ACCIDENT FOLLOWING NOMINATION FILING.





Independent candidate Andison Buumba Ngandu, popularly known as “Chibulo Chilema,” has sadly passed away following a road accident.





Mr. Ngandu is reported to have been involved in the accident at Shamayuwa Trading Centre as he and his supporters were returning from filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate at the New Nega Nega Government Complex Civic Centre ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





He and another victim were rushed to Kafue General Hospital for treatment.



The Zambia Police Service is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.



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