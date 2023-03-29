Beston Chambeshi schools Fashion Sakala on accommodating fans views

‘Quicksilver’ schools Fashion on accommodating fans views

Former national team coach Beston Chambeshi has advised Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala to respect supporters and concentrate on improving his skill.

Sakala has reacted angrily to criticism from supporters following his showing in Zambia’s 2-0 win over Lesotho in a 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

He said it is not ideal for a player to publicly respond to supporters.

“Supporters are the same. They will never change and you just have to respect them.

Their role is to criticise and support. Let the young man [Sakala] respect the supporters.

He has to concentrate on his job, which is to play soccer and entertain people and give them the results they need