“BETRAYAL OF A NATION: GOVT GIVES AWAY COPPER, KILLS ECONOMIC HOPE!”





In a fiery and emotionally charged statement, Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has launched a blistering attack on the government following the controversial enactment of Statutory Instrument No. 47 of 2025, which exempts mining companies from paying export taxes on copper concentrates.





Njobvu did not mince words, calling the move “a profound betrayal” of the Zambian people and a “white-collar corruption scandal of monumental proportions.” He accused the Ministry of Finance of effectively handing over the nation’s wealth to foreign interests while ordinary citizens are drowning in debt and economic despair.





“This is a death sentence to Zambia’s hopes of economic liberation,” Njobvu stated. “We are giving away our value, our future, and our very sovereignty. We’ve spoken endlessly about the need to process our raw materials domestically, but instead, we are watching the same government dismantle that vision piece by piece.”





The Statutory Instrument, signed into law by the Minister of Finance last week, has sparked outrage among economic watchdogs, opposition figures, and civil society organizations. Critics argue that the decision reverses years of advocacy for beneficiation and undermines Zambia’s industrialization agenda.





Njobvu went a step further by suggesting the nation is under a dangerous form of state capture, claiming the Minister is “not exercising his free will,” and implying that powerful, hidden interests are dictating national policy. “This isn’t just economic mismanagement it’s economic sabotage,” he declared.





The Democratic Union President also turned his attention to Parliament, demanding immediate action to reverse the legislation. “Where is our Parliament? Where are our MPs? Where are the gatekeepers in government? Where are the men of this country?” he asked in a sharp rebuke, calling for national resistance and urgent political accountability.





“This is not leadership it is servitude to global extractive giants. And I will not be silent while this betrayal continues,” Njobvu warned.





The tone of his statement has rattled political circles, with many observers predicting an intensification of opposition pressure in the coming weeks. Sources within several political parties say backroom meetings have already begun to strategize responses to what is now being seen as a critical test of the UPND government’s economic stewardship.





Economic analysts have also expressed concern, noting that the tax waiver comes at a time when Zambia is grappling with ballooning foreign debt, a depreciating kwacha, and a widening budget deficit. “To remove export duties at such a time is not only reckless—it’s self-destructive,” one analyst said.





As pressure mounts, the Ministry of Finance has yet to offer a detailed explanation for the SI’s timing or its long-term implications. Meanwhile, the Zambian public is left wondering whether the country’s vast mineral wealth will ever truly benefit its people.





With national sentiment hardening, Njobvu’s final words echoed the frustration of many citizens: “My spirit has been provoked. We must rise and reclaim what is rightfully ours.”



The ball is now in the government’s court.