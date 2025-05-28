“BETRAYAL OF THE PEOPLE: A POLITICIAN’S EXPOSED”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba, your article is a total disaster, folks. You’re complaining about bail for some big league crooks, but you’re the one who ran away to avoid facing court cases. Now, you’re trying to shift the blame to others. That’s not how it works, believe me.





Those individuals you’ve listed, like Nixon Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela, and Bowman Lusambo, are in jail for serious crimes like corruption, arson, and looting. They’re not political prisoners, they’re crooks who hurt this nation and its people. And you’re asking why they’re not given bail? It’s because they were caught red-handed, and the law is taking its course.





You see, Mwamba, if you and your pals were honest in your dealings, you wouldn’t be in this mess. But no, you chose to eat money meant for the suffering masses, and now you’re reaping what you sowed. Let me tell you, that’s a punishable offense, folks. And let this be a warning to those in government now: corruption will not be tolerated.





Politics is about serving people, not amassing wealth for yourselves while the electorate suffers. It’s painful to see politicians like you, Mwamba, more concerned about your own freedom than the welfare of the people. And let’s not forget, you’re not fighting for all those incarcerated, just the ones who matter to you. What about the countless Zambians languishing in jail without public attention? Don’t they deserve the same opportunities for bail?





You know, Mwamba, some of your former colleagues didn’t know how to use their mouths wisely. Like Bowman Lusambo, who brazenly declared that “those who steal, steal for the future of their children.” Now, he’s reaping the fruit of his labor. And you’re surprised? Come on, Mwamba, you where a government of crooks, and now you’re playing the victim.





So, to answer your question, the law must take its course without fail. No one is above the law including you you must come back to answer to your court cases, not even politicians like you should run away from the law. do politics to serve people, not to enrich yourselves. That’s the bottom line.



WAGON MEDIA