BETTING ASSOCIATION RUBBISHES DUMISANI NCUBE’S K9.4 MILLION CLAIM

…”none of our members have made such an approach or offer to Mr. Ncube”





Full statement below:



The Bookmakers and iGaming Association (BIGA) wishes to categorically refute the claims made by Mr. Dumisani Ncube suggesting that he turned down a K9.4 million offer from a betting company.





As the official association representing licensed betting and gaming operators in Zambia, we wish to clarify that none of our members have made such an approach or offer to Mr. Ncube. It is important to note that only BIGA members have the financial and legal capacity to make offers of that magnitude, and no such engagement has been made.





Betting, like any other enterprise including Mr. Ncube’s entrepreneurship initiatives operates within the confines of choice and personal agency.





No individual is ever compelled to participate in betting activities. We believe that responsible gaming practices, when promoted and adhered to, coexist with other sectors of economic activity in a fair and competitive environment.





It is unfortunate that betting ,a legally recognized industry contributing significantly to the Zambian economy through taxation, licensing fees, and employment opportunities is being used for public posturing or clout chasing.





BIGA remains committed to promoting responsible gaming and supporting national development through job creation, revenue contribution, and community support initiatives.





Issued by:

The Secretariat

Bookmakers and iGaming Association (BIGA)

Lusaka, Zambia

2nd August 2025