BETWEEN PERCEPTION AND REALITY: WHY ZAMBIA SHOULD WELCOME BALANCED RECOGNITION- Hon Sunday Chanda

BETWEEN PERCEPTION AND REALITY: WHY ZAMBIA SHOULD WELCOME BALANCED RECOGNITION



In democratic societies, political maturity is not measured by partisanship, but by the ability to recognise progress when it occurs, regardless of political affiliation. It requires acknowledging achievements that elevate the nation’s standing, whether economic, diplomatic, or reputational and also confronting challenges honestly and constructively.





The recent critique of The Telegraph’s recognition of President Hakainde Hichilema reflects deep frustrations felt by many Zambians, frustrations born from real socio-economic struggles across the nation. It is entirely legitimate for citizens to hold their leaders to account and to demand that policy translates into tangible improvements in daily life. However, the argument that international recognition is inherently misplaced, irrelevant, or disconnected from reality deserves careful reframing.





Critics argue that the accolade reflects “foreign applause divorced from lived experience,” or that it amounts to “decorative bouquets” in contrast with fuel price hikes, persistent poverty, and utility outages. Such frustrations are understandable. Yet by dismissing the accolade outright, the critique falls into a false dichotomy: recognition abroad versus reality at home, as though the two cannot coexist. This is neither accurate nor productive.

Below are sound reasons to defend the legitimacy and value of external recognition, while still committing to rigorous self-evaluation.





1. International Recognition Is Not Detached From Economic Progress; It Reflects It



The Telegraph did not praise President Hichilema on a whim. Its editorial cited macro-economic turnaround, fiscal discipline, and restored confidence among global investors as reasons for his inclusion among influential global leaders in 2025. This is not simply symbolic language; it is grounded in observable economic shifts:





(a) Zambia successfully restructured over 90 % of its external debt, offering breathing room for new investment and stability.



(b) After a period of turmoil and default in 2020, the government has overseen a return to economic growth, with forecasts projecting higher GDP expansion in 2025 and 2026.





(c) The macroeconomic climate has stabilized sufficiently to attract renewed investor interest, particularly in mining, agriculture, and energy sectors.





These are not abstract diplomatic handshakes, they are measurable indicators that influence Zambia’s creditworthiness, investment inflows, and long-term prospects.





2. Acknowledging Progress Does Not Mean Ignoring Persistent Challenges



One of the more dangerous rhetorical traps is to treat all recognition as mutually exclusive from all criticism. A mature political discourse does not say:





“Because poverty persists, no progress counts.”



Rather, it says:



“Yes, challenges remain and they must be urgently addressed. At the same time, let us objectively evaluate what has improved.”





International praise does not eliminate hardship as no award ever could. But dismissing external validation entirely limits our national self-confidence and ignores the fact that Zambia’s policymakers are operating in a landscape is less constrained. This is worth acknowledging.





3. Recognition Signals Opportunity, Not Complacency



Global accolades like those from The Telegraph matter because they:





(a) Open diplomatic doors, strengthening Zambia’s voice in international forums.



(b) Encourage foreign direct investment, creating jobs and economic multipliers.



(c) Provide confidence to multinational partners and lenders that Zambia is a reliable partner.





In a globalised world, reputation influences capital flows, trade partnerships, tourism, and geopolitical alliances. To outright reject external recognition is to weaken Zambia’s ability to leverage the global community for domestic benefit.





4. Criticism Must Be Anchored in Solutions, Not Just Rejection



The critique emphasizes issues like poverty, unpaid farmers, fuel prices, and power concerns. These are real, serious, and deserving of robust policy responses. But the argument’s underlying implication that international praise is a smokescreen masking failure, is mistaken.





International commendation for macroeconomic reforms does not contradict the need to improve social services, expand access to electricity, or expedite payments to farmers. It complements it by affirming that the country is moving in the right direction, while recognising that there is still work to do.



This is a more holistic and productive framing.





5. Zambia’s Progress Should Be Interpreted as a Continuum; Not an Either/Or



Let us be clear:



(a) Yes, poverty remains a deep and enduring challenge.



(b) Yes, infrastructure deficits and social service gaps persist.



(c) Yes, many Zambians yearn for faster visible improvements in daily life.





But acknowledging these facts does not negate the reality that Zambia’s macroeconomic trajectory has improved since 2021.



In fact, it is often precisely when reforms take root when confidence returns, debt is restructured, inflation stabilises, and investor trust recovers, that a country lays the foundation for sustained job creation, food security, and higher living standards.



Recognition by respected international observers is an indicator that structural reforms are bearing fruit. It is evidence of progress, not an illusion.



CONCLUSION



President Hichilema’s inclusion in The Telegraph’s list reflects a broader shift in how Zambia is perceived globally. Just a few years ago, Zambia made headlines for its economic struggles, including becoming the first African country to default on its sovereign debt in 2020.



Mature politics therefore demands two things, simultaneously:



1. Unflinching critique of areas where citizens suffer, and



2. Respectful acknowledgement of genuine progress, wherever it occurs.



Rejecting external recognition outright, branding it as naïve or irrelevant, serves only to shrink Zambia’s global standing and dismiss measurable gains.



Instead, Zambians should see The Telegraph’s recognition as:



(a) Affirmation of economic credibility,



(b) A diplomatic asset, and



(c) A reason to demand more, not less, from national leadership.



Foreign praise does not solve problems, but it can reflect real achievements that create opportunities to solve those problems.



Let us recognise strides when Zambia makes them but never allow that recognition to replace accountability on the ground.



Yours Truly,



Hon Sunday Chanda – MP

Kanchibiya Constituency