Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘considering legal action against’ Kanye West over offensive’ tweets about their twins

Celebrity couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering taking legal action against Kanye West after his disturbing social media post about their twins Rumi and Sir.

The controversial rapper used highly offensive language to question the mental capacities of their seven-year-olds. Read previous report here.

Now, the couple are ‘discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,’ according to Page Six.

The insider also stressed that the superstar and Roc Nation founder, 55, ‘will absolutely not stand for’ how West ‘has spoken about their children.’

They are said to have found the language he used ‘vulgar and offensive’ and do not currently have ‘plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children.’

Although West has removed the post, he clarified that he didn’t taken it down to be ‘a good person.’

‘I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],’ he wrote on X.

A source also told the outlet that West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is ‘appalled’ by the post and that he ‘would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.’

‘Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,’ the insider added.

They went on to note that the reality star felt ‘no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits’ and his tweet was ‘shocking and offensive.’

Though Blue Ivy has been in the limelight ever since her birth in 2012, but Beyoncé and Jay Z don’t share as much about their twins with the world.

In fact, the twins have never joined either parent together at awards shows or red-carpet events since they were born in June 2017.