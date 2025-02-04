 Beyoncé Announces “Cowboy Carter” Tour: Check Out The Details

Beyoncé is saddling up for another tour as she officially announced her Cowboy Carter tour late Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The announcement was made in an Instagram photo post with the caption “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025″ and a video displaying a lit-up sign with a similar message.

The upcoming tour announcement was first teased in January after her Christmas Day Netflix halftime performance.

However, she has not revealed the tour dates, locations, or ticket sale details.

Cowboy Carter, which consists of 27 tracks, was first announced in February last year.

Which was followed by a surprise release of two songs from the album: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Before sharing the album with the rest of the world, Beyoncé took to social media to share the work that went into the album’s creation in an Instagram post that read:

“This album has been over five years in the making.

It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

After its release, Cowboy Carter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and made history as the first album by a Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.

The album has earned 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, while its single “Texas Hold ’Em” is nominated for Song of the Year.

The Cowboy Carter album has also been a huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists and the genre’s roots.

This project comes after the release of her July 2022 seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”

The album release was followed by a tour a year later; she announced her Renaissance World Tour and kicked off the record-breaking tour.

It began May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded Oct. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri, with Beyoncé performing a total of 56 shows.

Beyoncé later told music lovers the album was the first part of a three-act project, which makes “Cowboy Carter” the second.