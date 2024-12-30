Beyonce earned more than $1m per minute for her Netflix NFL halftime performance

Beyoncé delivered a top-notch 13-minute halftime performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader at NRG Stadium in Houston, with reports indicating she was paid $20m for her efforts.

The show was held during the Baltimore Ravens’ big win over the Houston Texans and featured special appearances by Shaboozey, Post Malone, and Beyoncé’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

According to reports, the performance is a part of Beyoncé’s ongoing partnership with Netflix, which includes three major projects.

The first was a documentary on her acclaimed 2019 Coachella performance with the halftime show being the second but details of a third are yet to be released.

Fans on social media have produced mixed reactions to the performance, with some fans calling it Super Bowl-worthy, while others sounded far from impressed.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to social media on X to criticize the performance and wrote: “Beyoncé has been LOST since Destiny’s Child.”

The Christmas Day appearance was Beyoncé’s first performance since wrapping her Renaissance World Tour in October 2023 and her third time taking the stage at halftime during an NFL game.

She headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and performed with Bruno Mars and Coldplay in 2016.

Netflix’s involvement in the NFL event is now seen as a departure from the tradition of Super Bowl halftime performers going unpaid, relying instead on exposure from a global perspective.

The Grammy history-maker’s performance came amid legal controversies involving Jay-Z, who is her husband.

Jay Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs have been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party back in 2000.

Both of the music stars have denied the allegations, yet Diddy also faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

A source close to Beyoncé told The Sun that the music star remains focused on her career though it looks like a tough time for her family.

“It’s been a very tough few months for Beyoncé, but she’s laser-focused on making her upcoming tour a success,” the source said.

Reports indicate that a new album and tour announcement is also expected in the coming weeks, with the tour rumored to begin in Los Angeles in March 2025.