Beyoncé’s diamond jewelry at the Met Gala reportedly featured 342 carats of diamonds sourced from the Karowe mine in Botswana.

According to People , Beyoncé’s diamond necklace is worth $50 million.

The Karowe mine is operated by Lucara, a company owned by Canadian and European investors, and has long faced scrutiny over its environmental and social impact in the region.

Critics have raised concerns about resource extraction practices and the distribution of profits from Botswana’s diamond wealth.

The development and expansion of mining operations in the area have also been linked to the displacement of local communities, including Indigenous San groups, as well as deforestation, land excavation, and broader ecological disruption.

Environmental concerns have included increased strain on local water resources due to industrial mining processes. 💧🗻

The appearance of high-profile celebrities wearing diamonds tied to such supply chains has reignited debate about ethical sourcing in the luxury industry and the responsibilities of global public figures when it comes to resource exploitation and human rights in extractive economies. 💰

FC