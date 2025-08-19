Beyond Name-Calling, Why Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma Must Debate Ideas, Not Faces





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo- LLB



It is unfortunate that in 2025, when Zambia is focusing to rebuild its economy, strengthen democracy, and regain international respect, some political commentators such as Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma still choose the shallow path of insults and name-calling instead of engaging in meaningful debate.





To reduce President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership to “facial expressions” and unscientific assumptions about the heart is not only petty but also an insult to the intelligence of Zambians who demand facts, not feelings.





The Politics of Substance vs. Empty Insults



President Hichilema’s record is there for all to see. He has delivered debt restructuring, provided free education, employed thousands of teachers and health workers, restored the rule of law, and given power back to the people through the expanded Constituency Development Fund.

These are tangible achievements that touch the lives of ordinary Zambians daily. Thandiwe, instead of fixating on imaginary “toxicity of the heart,” should be debating how we can expand agriculture productivity, create more jobs, and tackle climate change together as a nation.





A Call for Intellectual Honesty



Politics of name-calling ended with the previous regimes that thrived on propaganda and intimidation. Today, under HH, Zambians are freer than ever to speak, criticize, and organize. But that freedom must come with responsibility: the responsibility to raise the quality of our national conversation.

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma must be reminded that this is not the era of gossip politics. Zambia needs intellectual debate grounded in facts, ideas, and solutions — not cheap shots about someone’s facial appearance.



President Hakainde Hichilema stands tall because his leadership is measured by reforms, delivery, and restored international respect, not by the biased descriptions of his face from frustrated critics. If Thandiwe truly loves Zambia, she should debate HH on policies and governance, not on name-calling. The nation is watching, and Zambians deserve better than toxic commentary dressed up as analysis.





The truth is clear, Hakainde Hichilema ’s heart beats for Zambia’s progress, and his legacy will be built on results , while critics like Thandiwe will be remembered only for their noise.