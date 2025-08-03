Beyond the Spotlight, In the Best Interest of the Child



Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo- LLB



The custody dispute between renowned artist Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps, and Prudence Nakamba, widely known as Mwizukanji, has gripped the public’s attention.





Yet amid the noise, we must return to what truly matters, THE BEST INTEREST OF THEIR CHILD.





Zambian family law, particularly under the matrimonial causes Act of 2007 , The Children’s Code Act no.12 of 2022 , and supported by global standards like the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, is clear , decisions about custody must always prioritize the welfare and best interest of the child.





This principle is not concerned with who is richer, more famous, or has a better social media following. It is centered on ensuring that the child is raised in an environment of love, stability, safety, and consistent care.





It is important to state that custody is not a win-or-lose battle. The courts are not out to pick a favorite parent, they are out to protect the child’s emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing. In this light, the focus should not be on who is right or wrong, but rather on how both parents can cooperate ,setting aside ego, pain, and public pressure , to raise their daughter in unity and peace.





Fame must never override parenthood. Public figures must understand that their actions have direct implications on the children involved. What this child needs is not division or media wars, she needs both her parents, working in harmony, even if apart, to give her the childhood she deserves.





Let us all remember, custody is not about control, but responsibility