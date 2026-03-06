🇺🇸🇮🇷 “BEZEN, BEZEN!” (HIT THEM, HIT THEM!): Iranians Cheer from Rooftops as the Regime Crumbles 🦅🔥





In a stunning display of “liberation in real-time,” viral footage is emerging from across Iran showing citizens gathered on their rooftops—not in fear, but in celebration. As U.S. and Israeli precision strikes light up the night sky over Tehran and beyond, the very people the regime claims to represent are cheering for its destruction.





The video captures a moment of pure, unfiltered joy that mainstream media rarely shows. Instead of running for shelters, Iranians are pointing at the sky, laughing, and urging the coalition forces to keep going.





In the clip, one person can be heard reassuring their friend, “Baba natars, natars!” (Man, don’t be afraid!). There is a profound sense of security because the people know that President Trump and the coalition are targeting the IRGC’s “War Machine,” not the Iranian citizens.





The excitement reaches a fever pitch as they watch the regime’s hardware get neutralized. “Bezen, bezen!” (Hit them, hit them!) they shout as explosions rock the horizon. For these families, the “shock and awe” isn’t a threat—it’s the sound of a rescue mission.