Biden certain on military aid deal for Ukraine after approval of $60 billion

Joe Biden has assured the President of Ukraine that $60 billion in military assistance is on its way.

The decision still needs to be approved by Congress, but Mr. Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky that he believes it will pass.

Mr Zelensky asked for more weapons to prevent a very bad situation in Europe.

The US says Ukraine stopped fighting in Avdiivka because they didn’t have enough support from Congress.

Capturing Avdiivka, which is an important entrance to the Russian-seized Donetsk regional capital in the east, is the first significant advancement for Russia since they took control of nearby Bakhmut in May.

“The soldiers in Ukraine had to leave Avdiivka because they didn’t have enough bullets. This happened because the government didn’t take action,” said the White House.

Earlier this week, the US Senate agreed to give $95 billion in foreign aid. This includes $60 billion for Ukraine. It took a long time for this decision to be made because of political disagreements. However, it is still difficult for the bill to pass in the House of Representatives because the Republican Party members cannot agree on it.

“Mr Biden said Ukrainian people have fought bravely and heroically. It’s absurd to walk away when they are running out of ammunition. ”

“I think it’s wrong and goes against our country’s values,” he added. “So I will keep fighting until they have the weapons and resources to defend themselves. ”

The president of Ukraine asked American lawmakers to give the okay for the money help.

“I’m happy that the American president fully supports me,” he wrote on Telegram.

Mr Zelensky went to Germany and asked for more weapons to avoid a very bad situation in Europe.

“He said that by not giving Ukraine enough weapons, especially artillery and long-range weapons, it helps Putin in the current war. ”

“Ukrainians have shown that we can make Russia back off,” he said. “We can reclaim our land. ”

“Don’t ask Ukraine when the fighting will stop. ” Ask yourself, why can Putin still be in charge.

Ukraine needs weapons from the US and other Western countries to fight against Russia, which has a much bigger military and lots of ammunition.

UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that if the UK, the EU, and the US help Ukraine, it will really help in their fight against Russia.

In an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko said he was disappointed by the American leaders.

“He said that if you can’t trust your partner, because America promised to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, where is that support now. ”

“We are dying every day. ”

Avdiivka has been in a lot of fighting for many months and has been a town where battles have been happening since 2014. Russian-backed fighters took control of large parts of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The capture of Avdiivka is the most significant event on the front line in over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) since Russian soldiers took control of Bakhmut in May 2023.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, was happy that Russia gained more land.

The city of Avdiivka in Russia’s Donbas region has now gone back to Russia, the mayor announced in a video on Telegram.

“I want to thank the Russian military, our army, and our president for helping us continue to free the Donetsk People’s Republic. This is a big deal for all of us living in Donbas. ”

On Saturday, the leader of the Ukrainian military, Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, said they made the decision to leave early to protect their soldiers from being surrounded and to keep them safe and healthy.

“Our soldiers did their job well in the military. They tried hard to defeat the Russian army and caused a lot of damage to the enemy’s soldiers and equipment,” he said.