The highest-ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives has announced that they will begin a formal investigation into President Joe Biden, which could lead to his removal from office.

Kevin McCarthy said the investigation will concentrate on “claims of misuse of authority, obstruction, and corruption” by Mr.

Republicans have been looking into the actions of the president ever since they gained control of the House in January.

The investigations did not find any clear proof that Mr Biden did anything wrong.

They have provided more information about the business transactions of Hunter Biden, the son of the president, which Republicans believe are suspicious. They have also revealed details about Mr. Biden’s knowledge of his son’s actions.

Mr McCarthy spoke briefly at the US Capitol and said that there were serious and believable allegations about the president’s behavior.

“He said that when all of these accusations are considered together, they indicate that there is a lot of corruption happening within the group. ”

The White House was fast to criticize Mr McCarthy’s choice.

“House Republicans have been looking into the President’s actions for nine months, and they haven’t found any proof of him doing something wrong,” said White House spokesperson Ian Sams in a social media message.

The politics are really bad and extreme.

Hunter Biden is being investigated by the government for potentially breaking tax laws in connection to his business dealings with other countries.

Mr McCarthy, who is a lawmaker from California, also claimed that the president’s family has been treated differently by officials from the Biden administration who are looking into accusations of wrongdoing.

This investigation will give government investigators more power to look into the president by allowing them to ask for certain documents and testimony. These requests will be easier to enforce in court.

“Title: Media Explanation” Media refers to various forms of communication, such as television, radio, newspapers, and the internet. It is how people share information and entertainment with each other.

McCarthy is saying that President Biden told lies to the American people.

The US Constitution says that a president can be removed from office if they commit acts like betraying the country, taking bribes, or doing other serious illegal things.

The announcement on Tuesday is the initial step in a series of actions that might lead to a vote for impeachment in the House. The Republicans currently have a slim majority of 222-212 in the House.

After that, it would go to a Senate trial – which is a political process, not a criminal one.

If the Senate chooses guilty, the president is taken out of office. If they vote that the person is not guilty, they can keep doing their job.

Democrats are in control of the Senate, and if it reaches that point, they will most likely reject the proceedings.

Mr Trump, who is the only US president to have been impeached twice, was declared not guilty on both occasions by his fellow Republicans.

Mr McCarthy is the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives. He has been approached by right-wing members for many weeks to begin an impeachment investigation.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is a friend of former President Donald Trump, thinks that the announcement is only a small step forward. This is because there has been a lot of pressure from conservative members of the House for more action to be taken. He warned that he would take action to remove Mr McCarthy from his leadership role if the Speaker did not begin an impeachment investigation.

Mr McCarthy has had a weak hold on power in the House since he became the top leader in January, after going through 15 rounds of voting. This was a modern record. As a condition for becoming the leader, he promised to give one member of Congress the authority to start a vote to remove him from his position.

Mr McCarthy is currently working hard to guide a series of spending bills through the House. Congress needs to approve these actions before the end of September to prevent the US government from partially shutting down.

Mr McCarthy’s decision to support impeachment could be seen as an effort to gain favor from conservative House Republicans before important debates about the budget.

However, there are dangers involved in using this plan. Republican politicians in areas with tough competition have expressed concern about a strong push for impeachment. They worry that this approach might distance them from independent and moderate voters who helped them win elections.

The Democrats are saying that Mr. McCarthy strongly criticized Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, in 2019. This happened when she started an investigation to impeach Mr. Trump without officially voting on it.

Mr McCarthy has agreed to investigate whether to impeach someone. But there will be more pressure for a vote in the House to officially authorize the impeachment hearings and establish the rules.

This vote will make the centrists publicly known for their decision and give the Democrats something to criticize during the November 2024 election.

But that is a problem for Mr McCarthy next year. Right now, he is attempting to prevent rebellious conservative members of Congress from openly rebelling – and making a vote to remove him from his position.

The process of removing a president from office, known as impeachment, or at least the start of that process, could give him enough time and space to survive the next few months politically.