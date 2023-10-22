Biden’s remarks towards Putin deemed inappropriate – Kremlin

The Kremlin is upset about comments made by US President Joe Biden comparing Russia to Hamas and calling Vladimir Putin a “tyrant”. They think these remarks are not okay.

Biden spoke from the Oval Office and stated that the United States needs to support Israel and Ukraine against Russia and Hamas. He emphasized that we must not allow terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin to succeed.

The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said that we do not like the way people talk about Russia and our president.

He said that using that kind of language is not appropriate for leaders of countries, and we cannot accept it.