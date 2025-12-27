Big Brother Star Mickey Lee Dies on Christmas Day



Tragedy has struck the reality TV community as former Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee passed away on Christmas evening, sparking a wave of tributes from fans and colleagues.





Family Announcement



Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news via a statement on her Instagram page. While the initial announcement did not specify the exact cause of death, reports indicate she had been battling complications from the flu, which tragically triggered a series of cardiac arrests.





Remembering a Star



The statement celebrated her life and the impact she made during her time on Big Brother Season 27, noting the genuine bonds she formed with people.





The family wrote:



“She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen”





Request for Privacy



Expressing appreciation for the outpouring of support, the family asked for space to grieve privately during this difficult period.





They stated:



“The family extends their deepest gratitude to those who have offered prayers, love an support during this incredibly difficult time. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement”





Born on May 7, 1991, Mickey Lee rose to fame through her appearance on the popular reality show.