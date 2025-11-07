BILL 7 AN ATTEMPT TO TURN ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY STATE – CATHOLIC



By NewsDiggers

The Archdiocese of Lusaka (ADL) has described the November 13, 2025 deadline set for submissions to the Technical Committee as grossly inadequate.





The Catholic Church argues that such a timeframe cannot allow for broad and meaningful public participation necessary to craft a truly people-driven Constitution.





In a statement issued through IHD Caritas Lusaka, the Archdiocese emphasized that there is no urgent need to amend the current Constitution, warning that the ongoing process is unlawful and appears to be a veiled attempt to entrench a de facto one-party state.





The ADL further expressed deep concern over the government’s continued disregard for sound legal counsel and established precedent regarding Bill No. 7, stating that the constitutional amendment process seems to be motivated by narrow political interests, with the state machinery seemingly captured to serve partisan ends.