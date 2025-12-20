Bill 7 and the Erosion of Constitutionalism: A Call to Vigilance- Rev Walter Mwambazi

📰 Bill 7 and the Erosion of Constitutionalism: A Call to Vigilance

An Op-Ed by Rev Walter Mwambazi



On 18th December 2025 (yesterday), the Oasis Forum issued a sobering statement in response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s assent to Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7. Their message was clear, principled, and deeply unsettling: the bill, passed just days earlier by the National Assembly, is unconstitutional – not merely in content, but in the very manner of its conception and passage.





The Forum’s critique strikes at the heart of democratic integrity. They argue that Bill 7 was birthed through a process that violated constitutional requirements, ignored binding rulings from the Constitutional Court, and failed to engage the public meaningfully. In their words, “an unlawful process cannot yield a lawful statute.” This is not mere rhetoric – it’s a legal and moral indictment of a system that appears to be drifting from its foundational commitments.





But the concerns go deeper. Bill 7 expands the size of Parliament without transparent delimitation, raising alarms about gerrymandering and political entrenchment. Instead of enhancing accountability, the increase in Members of Parliament risks consolidating control and weakening Parliament’s role as a democratic safeguard. It’s a move that, according to the Forum, marks a retreat from constitutionalism and a troubling shift in the balance of power.





The Oasis Forum’s call to action is not passive. They urge citizens to remain vigilant – not just about the bill’s passage, but about its implementation. Sequencing, delimitation, subsidiary legislation, and the use of expanded nomination powers are all potential flashpoints for abuse. The Forum reminds us that the most dangerous manipulations often occur not in the drafting of laws, but in their operationalisation.





In reaffirming their commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance, the Oasis Forum positions itself as a moral compass in turbulent times. Their statement is more than a protest – it’s a prophetic warning and a rallying cry for every Zambian who believes in the promise of democracy.





As the nation watches the unfolding implications of Bill 7, one thing is certain: silence is complicity. Vigilance is not optional – it is the duty of every citizen who values freedom, fairness, and the future of Zambia.





Check the first comment for a detailed breakdown of the salient points raised by the Oasis Forum, broken down for ease of understanding.