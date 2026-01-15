BILL 7 CANNOT BE CHALLENGED AFTER ASSENT – AG



The State has argued that after the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 was assented into law on 18th December 2025, no State organ or forum can challenge or question its validity.





This is in a matter in which lawyer Makebi Zulu has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration that Constitutional Amendment Bill Number Seven (Bill 7) of 2025 became legally null and void and ceased to be a valid legislative instrument, following the judgment in the case of Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila vs Attorney General.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that upon assent, the Bill became law and now forms part of the Constitution of Zambia pursuant to Article 79(5)(a) of the Constitution.





Mr Kabesha is urging the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petitioner’s claim that Bill No. 7 of 2025 was declared invalid and that the Court should order the legislative process to start afresh without considering previous decisions.





He contends that the procedural concerns raised by Munir Zulu were lawfully addressed through the establishment of the technical committee and the undertaking of a consultative process.





He further argues that the present petition has been overtaken by events, as it seeks to impugn a Bill that is now law.





The Attorney General has implored the Court to dismiss the petition with costs, citing an alleged abuse of court process.



[ Diamond TV ]