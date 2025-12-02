BILL 7 IN ITS CURRENT FORM RISKS PLUNGING THE NATION INTO DISORDER – KATEBE



By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



The Oasis Forum Has Pulled Out Of The Ongoing Constitutional Reform Dialogue, Accusing Government Of Pursuing An “Illegal And Flawed” Process While Ignoring Critical Governance And Rule-Of-Law Concerns.





Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe Stated That The Organisation Could Not Continue Participating In A Process That Violates Constitutional Court Directives And Lacks Legitimacy.





The Forum Contends That The Reform Effort, Built Around Bill No. 7 Of 2025, Contravenes The Court’s Earlier Ruling Which Nullified The Bill’s Initiation Due To Inadequate Public Consultation.





Ms. Katebe Further Noted That The Technical Committee Responsible For Collecting Public Submissions Operates Without A Proper Legal Framework To Ensure Independence And Accountability.





The Oasis Forum Has Insisted That Bill 7 Must Be Withdrawn From Parliament Before Any Meaningful Dialogue Can Resume.





It Also Criticised The Decision To Align The Reform Process With The 2026 Electoral Calendar, Arguing That The Rushed Timeline Undermines Inclusivity And Diverts Attention From Pressing National Challenges Such As The Cost Of Living, Water Shortages, And Unemployment.





Ms. Katebe Warned That Continuing With Bill 7 In Its Current Form Poses “A Serious Threat To The Integrity Of Zambia’s Foundational Law And Risks Plunging The Nation Into Disorder.”





The Forum Announced Plans To Pursue All Available Legal Channels And May Seek Support From The International Community To Pressure Government Into Halting The Process.

