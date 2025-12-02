BILL 7 IN RECORD SUBMISSIONS



THE Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendment on Bill 7 yesterday handed over its report to President Hakainde Hichilema, in which over 11,800 submissions were made using various platforms in just two months.





Committee chairperson Christopher Mushabati, represented by vice chairperson Landilani Banda, presented the report to the President.





Judge Mushabati said the over 11,800 submissions marked the second highest recorded in Zambia’s constitutional review process, following about 12,000 submissions collected over a two-year period.





“We are happy to say that we did this in a space of two months. We kept our promise that we would be cost-effective, efficient, and produce quality work,” he said.





President Hichilema, in October, appointed a 25-member technical committee tasked with consulting citizens nation-wide and drafting amendments to the Constitution.





Judge Mushabati emphasised that the committee carried out its work effectively and without interference.





Guided by its terms of reference, the committee conducted physical sittings at provincial centres and virtual sittings in all districts.



Zambia Daily Mail